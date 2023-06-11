CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Royal Gold by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 118,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,364,000 after buying an additional 23,743 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 240,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Royal Gold news, Director William M. Hayes sold 2,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $304,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director William M. Hayes sold 2,140 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $304,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel Breeze sold 2,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $297,322.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,669.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,895 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,930. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royal Gold Stock Down 1.4 %

Royal Gold stock opened at $119.18 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.54 and a twelve month high of $147.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.77 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 38.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Royal Gold from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.33.

Royal Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

See Also

