CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 103.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 39,691 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth $459,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 43,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $586,605.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,506,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $586,605.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,506,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,178 shares of company stock valued at $6,330,175 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Iron Mountain Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

IRM opened at $56.07 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $43.33 and a 1-year high of $57.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.15.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 124.75%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

