CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $2.28 Million Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FERG. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Ferguson by 342.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,592,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,120,000 after buying an additional 2,780,118 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at $234,993,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,210,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Ferguson in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,271,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,094,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,575,000 after purchasing an additional 707,774 shares during the period. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FERG stock opened at $144.57 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $99.16 and a 12-month high of $151.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is presently 33.37%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ferguson from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ferguson from $150.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Ferguson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6,063.10.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

