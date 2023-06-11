CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $2.28 Million Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 420.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,785 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total transaction of $1,141,237.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,060,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,533,580.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 711 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total value of $291,353.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,255,281.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,785 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total value of $1,141,237.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,060,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,533,580.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,298 shares of company stock worth $18,378,940 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

MPWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $522.67.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $501.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.01, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.69 and a one year high of $553.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $462.63 and its 200-day moving average is $441.92.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.