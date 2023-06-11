CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 681.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 9.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($44.75) to GBX 3,700 ($46.00) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,200 ($52.21) to GBX 3,850 ($47.86) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($63.40) to GBX 4,890 ($60.79) in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,983.33.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $169.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.37. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $160.09 and a 12-month high of $194.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

