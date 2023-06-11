CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $2.46 Million Holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,413 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEV. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,111,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,095,000 after buying an additional 409,645 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 1,623.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,178,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,395,000 after buying an additional 1,110,560 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 191.3% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 786,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,701,000 after buying an additional 516,596 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 77.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 632,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,775,000 after buying an additional 276,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 614,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,835,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Europe ETF Price Performance

IEV stock opened at $49.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.03. iShares Europe ETF has a one year low of $36.88 and a one year high of $52.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.92.

iShares Europe ETF Company Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

