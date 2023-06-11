CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Methanex were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Methanex in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Methanex by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Methanex in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Methanex by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Methanex by 198.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Methanex stock opened at $43.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.88 and its 200 day moving average is $44.01. Methanex Co. has a 1 year low of $28.73 and a 1 year high of $54.83.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.19. Methanex had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently 18.72%.

MEOH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Methanex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Methanex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.18.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

