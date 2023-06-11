CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $2.67 Million Stake in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in BRP were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of BRP in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of BRP in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DOOO shares. DA Davidson cut BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on BRP from C$149.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on BRP from C$139.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on BRP from C$139.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BRP from C$138.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.88.

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $75.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 2.26. BRP Inc. has a one year low of $58.71 and a one year high of $90.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.55 and its 200-day moving average is $78.28.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. BRP had a return on equity of 315.38% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.31%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

