CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,694 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,411 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,671 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $42,346.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,328.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $116.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Expedia Group from $174.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.85.

EXPE stock opened at $110.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.17. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.39 and a 12 month high of $124.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 56.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.60.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 22.98%. Equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

