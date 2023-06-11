CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CF. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

CF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on CF Industries from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on CF Industries from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.07.

In other CF Industries news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,403.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF stock opened at $67.97 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $119.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 29.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 10.70%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

