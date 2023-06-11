CIBC Asset Management Inc Invests $2.38 Million in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 129,093 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,561,674 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,532,346,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384,763 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,236,702 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,192,551,000 after buying an additional 11,483,566 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 20,951.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,359,628 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $117,208,000 after buying an additional 6,329,418 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,650.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,862,841 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $192,946,000 after buying an additional 5,527,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,064,249 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $298,304,000 after buying an additional 5,371,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on RIVN shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.74.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $13.87 on Friday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $40.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.26. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 292.63% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The business had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.43) EPS. Rivian Automotive’s revenue was up 595.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $49,698.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,304 shares in the company, valued at $991,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $452,730.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,198.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $49,698.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,304 shares in the company, valued at $991,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,423 shares of company stock worth $793,029 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.