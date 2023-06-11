CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 14,988 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 130.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,988 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,137,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 1.1 %

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $99.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.44 and a 12-month high of $136.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.84 and a 200 day moving average of $108.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.48.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.20. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on STLD. Citigroup cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.63.

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.