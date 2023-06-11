CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 6,205 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 50,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEAK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Scotiabank cut Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.82.

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.43 per share, for a total transaction of $85,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $20.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.91 and its 200 day moving average is $23.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.89. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $28.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.81%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

