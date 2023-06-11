CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thematics Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,045,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 4,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TYL opened at $388.67 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $281.11 and a fifty-two week high of $425.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $380.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 106.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $471.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.66 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 9.02%. Analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TYL shares. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.78, for a total transaction of $2,749,460.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 39,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,372,623.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.78, for a total value of $2,749,460.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 39,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,372,623.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.13, for a total transaction of $2,274,780.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 49,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,876,124.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,743 shares of company stock valued at $8,617,334. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Further Reading

