CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXPD. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 288,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,784,000 after purchasing an additional 13,608 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 234.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $115.31 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.08 and a fifty-two week high of $119.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.22. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on EXPD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $101.00.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $3,343,563.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,976,133.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total transaction of $189,567.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,508.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $3,343,563.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,976,133.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,077 shares of company stock worth $5,117,562. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

