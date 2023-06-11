CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,223,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,762,859,000 after buying an additional 47,594 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,838,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $620,407,000 after buying an additional 14,077 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,247,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $421,015,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $375,518,000 after buying an additional 21,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 642,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $256,752,000 after buying an additional 125,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TDY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.50.

In other news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,276,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TDY stock opened at $391.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $325.00 and a 12-month high of $448.71. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $415.18 and its 200 day moving average is $417.57.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

