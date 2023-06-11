CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 1,573 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZS. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 294.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Stock Performance

ZS stock opened at $150.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.16. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.93 and a 1 year high of $194.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.82%. The company had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZS. Capital One Financial began coverage on Zscaler in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Zscaler from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Zscaler from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.58.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,155,334.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,155,334.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $849,587.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,491,423.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,540 shares of company stock worth $2,976,625 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

