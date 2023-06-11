CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 17,005 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 17,005 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 14,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 23,746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $104.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.46.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Further Reading

