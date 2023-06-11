CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 2,961 Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 222,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,961 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the second quarter worth $101,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter worth $140,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the second quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

Shares of OR stock opened at $16.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.27. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 8.82 and a quick ratio of 8.82.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 42.14%. The firm had revenue of $44.07 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.044 dividend. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently -38.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on OR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquisition, mining, and exploration of precious metals, streams, and other royalties. It holds interests in the Canadian Malartic mine. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.