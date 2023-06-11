CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 3,619 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,619 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Primo Water by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 141,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Primo Water by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Primo Water by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Primo Water by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 39,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Primo Water from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Primo Water in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Primo Water from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Primo Water from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

Primo Water Stock Down 1.7 %

Primo Water Dividend Announcement

NYSE PRMW opened at $12.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average of $14.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.08 and a beta of 1.05. Primo Water Co. has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.52%.

About Primo Water

(Get Rating)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.