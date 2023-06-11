CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 4,674 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,674 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $67.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.90. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 156.14, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of -0.23. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.45 and a 12-month high of $124.05.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $512,680.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,880.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $512,680.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,880.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $219,489.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,893 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,527 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.86.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

