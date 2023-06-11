CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 98.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,218,570 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,534,774 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 6.5% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,649,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 71.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $326.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $338.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $348.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $332.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.74.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

