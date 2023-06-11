Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 575,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,624 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Civeo were worth $17,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Civeo by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Civeo by 7.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Civeo by 466.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Civeo by 33.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Civeo during the first quarter worth about $55,000. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVEO opened at $20.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $306.27 million, a P/E ratio of -23.39 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.54. Civeo Co. has a one year low of $17.87 and a one year high of $36.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.98.

Civeo ( NYSE:CVEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.16). Civeo had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $167.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Civeo Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVEO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Civeo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Civeo from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

