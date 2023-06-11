Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stake Increased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,440 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,320,201 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $75,502,000 after acquiring an additional 537,980 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,567 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 614,359 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,008,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.21.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $62.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.35. The firm has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $70.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 6,926 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $433,221.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,927.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Zein Abdalla sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $433,221.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,927.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,852 shares of company stock worth $1,310,682. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Further Reading

