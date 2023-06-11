Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Computer Programs and Systems were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSI. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 7.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,434,000 after purchasing an additional 161,603 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 5.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 775.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Computer Programs and Systems Stock Performance

Computer Programs and Systems stock opened at $24.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.06 and a 12 month high of $34.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.96. The company has a market cap of $360.20 million, a PE ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Computer Programs and Systems ( NASDAQ:CPSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.15). Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $86.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.50 million. Research analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CPSI. Stephens began coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: RCM, EHR, and Patient Engagement. The RCM segment includes TruBridge, HRG, and TruCode, and focuses on providing business management, consulting, and managed IT services along with its complete RCM solution for all care settings, regardless of their primary healthcare information solutions provider.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.