CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Director Sells $104,756.12 in Stock

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) Director Brian Concannon sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.01, for a total transaction of $104,756.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,308.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Brian Concannon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 1st, Brian Concannon sold 2,072 shares of CONMED stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $259,000.00.

CONMED Price Performance

Shares of CNMD stock opened at $132.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. CONMED Co. has a 1-year low of $71.09 and a 1-year high of $133.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.90.

CONMED Announces Dividend

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $295.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.66 million. CONMED had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a positive return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CONMED in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNMD shares. CL King started coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CONMED from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CONMED from $96.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CONMED from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.40.

CONMED Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific geographical segments. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology.

Further Reading

