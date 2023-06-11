Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na reduced its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 309.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 92,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,796,000 after buying an additional 69,765 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 23,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 19,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on ED shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.62.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ED opened at $93.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.33. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $102.21. The company has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.