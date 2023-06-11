Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) CEO Sells $123,322.88 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2023

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNMGet Rating) CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 4,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $123,322.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,381.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Core & Main Stock Performance

NYSE:CNM opened at $27.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.01. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $28.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.83.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNMGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Core & Main had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Core & Main

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNM. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Core & Main in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter worth $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Core & Main in the first quarter worth $49,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Core & Main in the first quarter worth $58,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Core & Main from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Core & Main from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Core & Main from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Core & Main from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Core & Main from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.78.

Core & Main Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Core & Main (NYSE:CNM)

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.