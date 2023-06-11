Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) CEO Sells $123,322.88 in Stock

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 4,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $123,322.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,381.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Core & Main Stock Performance

NYSE:CNM opened at $27.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.01. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $28.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Core & Main had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Core & Main

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNM. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Core & Main in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter worth $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Core & Main in the first quarter worth $49,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Core & Main in the first quarter worth $58,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Core & Main from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Core & Main from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Core & Main from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Core & Main from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Core & Main from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.78.

Core & Main Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.