Credit Suisse AG Acquires 11,395 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,395 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $10,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 191.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Universal Display by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Universal Display by 5,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 604.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 1,764 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $264,846.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,268 shares in the company, valued at $9,499,057.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $2,050,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,472 shares in the company, valued at $17,155,786.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 1,764 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $264,846.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,268 shares in the company, valued at $9,499,057.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Universal Display Price Performance

OLED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Universal Display from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.90.

Shares of OLED stock opened at $143.07 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $89.41 and a one year high of $157.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.39.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 33.51%. The business had revenue of $130.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.49%.

About Universal Display

(Get Rating)

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

Featured Articles

