Credit Suisse AG Buys 3,088 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $11,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 73.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,585,000 after buying an additional 710,668 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,411,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $923,703,000 after purchasing an additional 163,542 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 40.0% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 549,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,091,000 after buying an additional 156,977 shares during the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,618,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 293,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,549,000 after buying an additional 114,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $285.00 to $256.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Argus cut their target price on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9 %

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.81, for a total transaction of $80,338.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,186.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.81, for a total value of $80,338.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,186.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.79, for a total value of $1,396,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,519,881.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,379 shares of company stock valued at $38,524,217. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

UTHR stock opened at $228.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.55. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $201.65 and a fifty-two week high of $283.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 9.52 and a current ratio of 9.84. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.60.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.37 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 36.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.