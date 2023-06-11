Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 81 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Dean Investment Associates LLC decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,713 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $326.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $306.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.12. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $338.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $348.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.74.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

