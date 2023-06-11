Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,533 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFAC stock opened at $26.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $26.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.30.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

