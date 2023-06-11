Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,792 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 25,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 231,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,998,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOV opened at $141.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.49. The company has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35. Dover Co. has a one year low of $114.49 and a one year high of $160.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.93%.

DOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.31.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total transaction of $2,470,424.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,586,728.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $2,470,424.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,586,728.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $5,009,739.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,878 shares in the company, valued at $10,583,023.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

