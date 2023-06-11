Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Shares Purchased by Natixis

Natixis increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,962 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First Community Trust NA increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 2,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 52.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 149.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.42.

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $14.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84 and a beta of 0.66. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $20.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 341.94%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

