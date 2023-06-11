Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 108.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENPH. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $166.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,490,352.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,352. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,352. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.86 per share, for a total transaction of $549,010.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 99,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,535,884.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of ENPH opened at $174.58 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.15 and a 1 year high of $339.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 51.05, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.59.

ENPH has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Scotiabank began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $285.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $227.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.48.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

