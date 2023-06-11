EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Stake Lifted by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 900.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 77 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 84.3% during the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $310.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $350.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $310.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Cowen downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $320.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.50.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $211.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $261.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.94. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.99 and a twelve month high of $462.99.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

