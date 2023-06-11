Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na reduced its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Equinix were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQIX. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Equinix by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Equinix by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Equinix by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Equinix by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $743.69 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $494.89 and a 1-year high of $762.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.22, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $721.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $704.20.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 154.47%.

In related news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,665 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.80, for a total value of $4,904,107.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,201,035.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.80, for a total value of $4,904,107.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,201,035.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 2,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.65, for a total transaction of $2,022,846.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,084.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,386 shares of company stock worth $9,115,751 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $755.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Equinix from $687.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $781.11.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

