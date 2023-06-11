Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na cut its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Exelon were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXC. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Exelon by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Exelon by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXC opened at $40.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.54. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $47.23.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.91.

About Exelon

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.