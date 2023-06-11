ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 31,775 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 189.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,775 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 53,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $33.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.58. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 21.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com cut Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.47.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.