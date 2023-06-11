ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,647 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 35.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 468.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

HP opened at $34.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.43. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $54.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.07 and its 200-day moving average is $41.11.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $769.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.49 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 11.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.10.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

