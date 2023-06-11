ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 381.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,341 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,459 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 50.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STX stock opened at $60.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.40. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $47.47 and a 1-year high of $83.78.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.49). Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -333.33%.

STX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.96.

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $216,507.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,375.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

