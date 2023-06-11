ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 90.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,649 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Omnicell by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 837,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,220,000 after purchasing an additional 36,365 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Omnicell by 212.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 10,337 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Omnicell by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Omnicell by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OMCL. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark upgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet raised Omnicell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.22.

Omnicell Price Performance

Omnicell Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $72.24 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.11 and a twelve month high of $125.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -180.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.23 and its 200 day moving average is $57.80.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Further Reading

