ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New $1.48 Million Investment in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,180 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,113,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,714,000 after buying an additional 60,454 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $867,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.
Veeva Systems Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $187.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.02 and a twelve month high of $232.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.28.
In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $620,969.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,312.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $620,969.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,312.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,407,801.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,219,153.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.
Veeva Systems Company Profile
Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.
