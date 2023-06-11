ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CorVel by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 17.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of CorVel by 4.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. 50.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CorVel news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 369,534 shares in the company, valued at $73,906,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 369,534 shares in the company, valued at $73,906,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 17,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.62, for a total value of $3,198,603.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,374,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,148,562.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,893 shares of company stock worth $8,054,041. Corporate insiders own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

CorVel stock opened at $200.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $202.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 53.14 and a beta of 1.07. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $129.19 and a one year high of $221.82.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CorVel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

