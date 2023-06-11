Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 91,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,720 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Exponent were worth $9,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 152.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

EXPO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exponent in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Exponent in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Exponent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Exponent stock opened at $96.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.36 and its 200-day moving average is $98.77. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08 and a beta of 0.63. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.97 and a 12 month high of $112.75.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The company had revenue of $140.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.17 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 30.86% and a net margin of 19.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.06%.

In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $134,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,706.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total transaction of $254,212.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,485.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradley A. James sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $134,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at $677,706.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,729 shares of company stock worth $508,440 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

