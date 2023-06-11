FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock Position Reduced by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,059 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 7.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after buying an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in FedEx by 553.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $223.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $248.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.59.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.59 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.72%.

In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total transaction of $406,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,392,081.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total value of $406,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,081.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FedEx from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.39.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

