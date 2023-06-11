FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Director James A. Schoeneck Sells 7,100 Shares

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) Director James A. Schoeneck sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $128,013.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,207.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ FGEN opened at $16.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.82. FibroGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.67 and a twelve month high of $25.69.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $36.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.52 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 264.63% and a negative return on equity of 879.75%. The business’s revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in FibroGen by 45.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in FibroGen during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in FibroGen by 231.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

