Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,355 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 688,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,218,000 after acquiring an additional 37,903 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Fortive in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,433,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTV opened at $68.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $69.78. The stock has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.08%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Vertical Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.18.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

