Frisch Financial Group Inc. Buys 723 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,137 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.7% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 97,144 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $23,297,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,199,000. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 32,866 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 26,185 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $326.79 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $338.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $306.82 and a 200-day moving average of $271.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Microsoft from $348.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Microsoft from $263.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

