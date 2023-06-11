Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Garmin were worth $10,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Garmin by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Garmin by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 754.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.80.

NYSE GRMN opened at $105.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.15. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $76.37 and a 1 year high of $108.32.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

